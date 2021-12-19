SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 19-2 hosted their annual wreath-laying on Saturday.

This was the 5th year the organization and other volunteers placed a wreath at the final resting place of the Veterans in the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery. The effort started with the goal of laying wreaths at 300 unknown soldiers resting places but has grown to adorn every veteran’s resting place in the cemetery.

The organization raised funds to purchase the materials needed for Simmons Farm in Copenhagen to make the ten-inch wreaths. The CVMA shared photos of the event on their Facebook page on Sunday. The author of the post wrote that the weather did not deter those in attendance from honoring each and every resting place.