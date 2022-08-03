WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A world-renowned rock-and-roll band will play in the North Country this fall.

The Disabled Persons Actions Organization has confirmed that its 20th Annual Rock & Roll Oldies Show will feature Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone.

Noone, the worldwide sensation, has been the lead singer of Herman’s Hermits since the age of 15. His classic hits include “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” and “Can’t You Hear my Heartbeat.”

Over the years, Herman’s Hermits sold over 52 million recordings, with fourteen singles and seven albums earning gold titles.

Herman’s Hermits is set to play at the Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay on Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the concert will benefit 1 World Foundation.

Tickets will go on sale for the show on August 3 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets only will be available at Kinney Drugs locations in Watertown, Alexandria Bay and Clayton.