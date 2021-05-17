Family COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Canton on May 22

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has announced a family vaccination clinic scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

Partnering with St. Lawrence University, the Department will administer firs doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the SLU Leithead Field House.

According to SLCPH, adolescents ages 12 to 17 and accompanying parents or guardians will be eligible to receive doses of the vaccine.

The clinic will be run by appointment only. If a child is not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, the Parental Consent Form must be completed.

The St. Lawrence County family vaccination clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Appointment registration can be completed on the New York State Department of Health website.