Family- friendly drive-in movie theater coming to Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Wild Center has announced a new safe, outdoor addition for their visitors.
The center recently converted a portion of their parking lot into a drive-in movie theater. They will begin showing family-friendly films and entertainment on Saturday nights, starting July 25.
Gates open at 7:30 pm, and movies start screening at 9 pm.
Guests are permitted to bring up to two lawn chairs to sit directly in front of their vehicle. All vehicles must be parked at least six feet away from other parties. All attendees are required to wear a face covering when outside of their vehicle.
According to The Wild Center, their Wild Walk platformed trail, Forest Music and other aspects of its largely outdoor 115- acre campus are open for visitors. Reservations are required for The Wild Center’s outdoor experience, including the drive-in movie theater.
For more information about safety guidelines and reservation information, visit The Wild Center’s website.
