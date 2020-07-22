Family- friendly drive-in movie theater coming to Tupper Lake

Viewers in parked cars watch the animated film “Onward” at the Paramount Drive-In Theatres, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Paramount, Calif. The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house but stay within prudent distance from one another. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Wild Center has announced a new safe, outdoor addition for their visitors.

The center recently converted a portion of their parking lot into a drive-in movie theater. They will begin showing family-friendly films and entertainment on Saturday nights, starting July 25.

Gates open at 7:30 pm, and movies start screening at 9 pm.

Guests are permitted to bring up to two lawn chairs to sit directly in front of their vehicle. All vehicles must be parked at least six feet away from other parties. All attendees are required to wear a face covering when outside of their vehicle.

According to The Wild Center, their Wild Walk platformed trail, Forest Music and other aspects of its largely outdoor 115- acre campus are open for visitors. Reservations are required for The Wild Center’s outdoor experience, including the drive-in movie theater.

For more information about safety guidelines and reservation information, visit The Wild Center’s website.

