Family nurse practitioner joins Lewis County Health System

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new family nurse practitioner has joined the Lewis County Health System.

LCHS and Lewis County Family Practice announced on Friday that Family Nurse Practitioner Elizabeth Bassity, FNP-C, has joined its medical staff. She will begin seeing patients at Lewis County Family Practice which is located on the main hospital campus on the third floor of the Medical Arts Building.

“I am pleased to welcome Elizabeth Bassity, FNP-C to our family practice team,” Employed Medical Practice Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sean Harney said in a press release. “Her intellect and training will help us continue to expand and meet the primary health care needs of the communities we serve.”

According to LCHS, Bassity earned her Master of Nursing and Nursing Practitioner from the University of Miami, Miami, Florida and is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She previously received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Binghamton University, her Ph.D. in Immunology from Cornell University and an additional Bachelor’s Degree in Biology with General Honors from the University of Chicago.

She has completed clinical rotations in urogynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and primary care. She most recently worked as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Clifton Fine Hospital Clinic in Star Lake, New York.

Bassity will now work alongside Monica Kwicklis, M.D., M. Lynn Pisaniello, M.D., Shirley Tuttle-Malone, D.O., John Wat, D.O., Kathy Der, FNP-BC and Corrie Schell, FNP-C. She is now welcoming new patients. For more information call 315-376-5287.