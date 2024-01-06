NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) – A family of four is being helped after a fire broke on the evening of Friday, January 5.

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to four people after a fire Friday evening on Morris Street in Norfolk.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and two children, ages three and nine.

Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as health services. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.