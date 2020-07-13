Family-owned food truck now open in Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) – A new family-owned food truck has opened its windows in Dexter.

Owners John Robson and Joe Finn opened Pizoli’s Giardino just last week.

They offer an assortment of fresh made Italian sandwhiches, as well as hand breaded seafood.

“Our motivation for opening the food truck was inspired by the situation we are all currently in,” the owners said. “The food truck seemed like a perfect way for us to still serve a quality product and not have a large group of people packed into a confined space.”

Open everyday from 11am-9pm, Pizoli’s is located off Route 180, at 220 Water Street in Dexter, right across from the boat launch.

