Family visitation resumes at Samaritan Summit Village facilities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Families can once again visit residents at Samaritan-run long-term care facilities.

Samaritan Health announced on Monday afternoon that family visitation will resume at its Summit Village Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing facilities on October 5. This was after visitation was paused due to multiple staff members testing positive for the coronavirus.

Family visitation was first restricted at Samaritan’s Summit Village on September 20 after three skilled nurses tested positive. The 14-day pause was in accordance with New York State guidelines for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

As visitation is now permitted, visitors must comply with new rules that were issued on September 10, 2021. These rules limit visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Samaritan is also limiting visits to one hour and visitors must remain masked at all times. Additionally, individuals are asked to refrain from visiting residents if they recently traveled out of state, or have any symptoms. All screening protocols remain in place, which includes temperature checks.

The Summit Village Assisted Living Facility is also requiring any resident leaving the facility for a reason other than medical appointments or testing to quarantine for 10 days if vaccinated, and 14 days if not vaccinated. During this time, residents will not be able to participate in activities or have visitors. Meals will be delivered to their room.

Below is data regarding COVID-19 cases at all of Samaritan Health’s long-term care facilities as of October 4, 2021:

Total resident casesResidents recoveredDeathsNew staff member casesLast positive case recorded
Samaritan Keep Home77110/04/21
Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living191915/17/21
Samaritan Summit Village- Skilled Nursing4639739/20/21

