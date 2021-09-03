Family visitations resume at Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Families can once again visit residents at one of Samaritan Health’s nursing home facilities.

Following a temporary closure, family visitation has resumed at the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility. This was after the facility was directed to pause visitation as a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Samaritan, all resident and staff COVID-19 testing has been completed. Testing confirmed now new cases among both residents and staff. Normal family visitation will resume on Friday, September 3.

Recently on August 31, an additional staff member at the Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility tested positive for the coronavirus. However, visitation was not paused as the staff member presented no immediate resident exposure risk.

There are currently no resident COVID-19 cases at any Samaritan Health nursing home or assisted living facilities. This includes Samaritan Keep Home, Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living and Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.