Family visitations paused at Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Family visitations have been put on hold at one of Samaritan Health’s assisted living facilities.

According to Samaritan Health, a staff member at the Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility tested positive for the coronavirus on September 2. Due to this new case, the facility has temporarily paused visitation for the day.

This pause is to conduct COVID-19 testing on all residents and in-house staff on September 2. Samaritan confirmed that it will send an additional message to families on the status of visitation once testing in completed.

Recently on August 31, an additional staff member at the Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility tested positive for the coronavirus. However, visitation was not paused as the staff member presented no immediate resident exposure risk.

There are currently no resident COVID-19 cases at any Samaritan Health nursing home or assisted living facilities. This includes Samaritan Keep Home, Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living and Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.