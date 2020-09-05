Fargo’s Family Market: How one summer job for a teen turned into a business opportunity 20 years later

(WWTI) – Andrew and Lucille Fargo of Fargo’s Family Market joined ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight to discuss Living Local in the North Country.

Andrew worked at the market in Henderson, NY for one summer at the age of 17. He purchased the business 20 years later. They are now opening their second location in Adams, NY.

When asked what Living Local means to them, Andrew said it’s about family and laughter.

See the interview in the video above and learn more about Fargo’s Family Market in their Living Local feature here.

