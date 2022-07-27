NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the 2023 Farm Bill in New York State.

The third in a series of listening sessions will be held on Friday, July 29 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Miner Institute located at 586 Ridge Road in Chazy. The goal of the session is to engage with and hear from constituents about the importance of the bill.

They will also inform the State’s federal priorities for critical funding and policy changes in a number of critical areas, including agriculture, nutrition, and the environment. Participants will have three minutes to speak during the session as time allows.

Those interested in attending should reserve their spot by emailing FarmBill@agriculture.ny.gov. Residents can also tune in to a live stream on the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Friday.