CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Farmers market coupon distribution has begun in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging started its farmers market coupon distribution on Monday, July 3, according to a press release.

Each eligible senior in a household can receive one coupon booklet. To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years or older and have a monthly income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

Specific income requirements are broken down by household size below:

One person-household: $1,968

Two person-household: $2,686

Two person-household: $3,386

Four person-household: $4,085

Five person-household: $4,758

Eligible seniors must sign up in person at distribution sites. The full farmers market coupon distribution schedule is listed below:

Date Location Time July 6 Laurel Terrace, Massena 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 6 Grasmere Terrace, Massena 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 7 Potsdam Nutrition Center- Midtown Apartments 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 7 Mayfield Senior Housing Community Room, Potsdam 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 10 Ogdensburg Nutrition Center- Centennial Terrace 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 10 Parkview Senior Housing, Ogdensburg 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 11 Brasher Nutrition Center 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 12 Gouverneur Nutrition Center 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 12 Cambray Terrace, Gouverneur 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 13 Canton Nutrition Center Community Room 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 14 Star Lake Nutrition Center 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 21 Canton Farmers Market- Village Park 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 22 Potsdam Farmers Market- Ives Park 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 23 Massena Farmers Market- Tractor Supply parking lot 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 26 HSB Drive Through 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The schedule listed above is subject to change.