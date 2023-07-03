CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Farmers market coupon distribution has begun in St. Lawrence County.
The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging started its farmers market coupon distribution on Monday, July 3, according to a press release.
Each eligible senior in a household can receive one coupon booklet. To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years or older and have a monthly income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.
Specific income requirements are broken down by household size below:
- One person-household: $1,968
- Two person-household: $2,686
- Two person-household: $3,386
- Four person-household: $4,085
- Five person-household: $4,758
Eligible seniors must sign up in person at distribution sites. The full farmers market coupon distribution schedule is listed below:
|Date
|Location
|Time
|July 6
|Laurel Terrace, Massena
|9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
|July 6
|Grasmere Terrace, Massena
|11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|July 7
|Potsdam Nutrition Center- Midtown Apartments
|9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
|July 7
|Mayfield Senior Housing Community Room, Potsdam
|11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|July 10
|Ogdensburg Nutrition Center- Centennial Terrace
|9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
|July 10
|Parkview Senior Housing, Ogdensburg
|11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|July 11
|Brasher Nutrition Center
|10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|July 12
|Gouverneur Nutrition Center
|9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
|July 12
|Cambray Terrace, Gouverneur
|11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|July 13
|Canton Nutrition Center Community Room
|9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
|July 14
|Star Lake Nutrition Center
|9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
|July 21
|Canton Farmers Market- Village Park
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|July 22
|Potsdam Farmers Market- Ives Park
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|July 23
|Massena Farmers Market- Tractor Supply parking lot
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|July 26
|HSB Drive Through
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The schedule listed above is subject to change.