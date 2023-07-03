CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Farmers market coupon distribution has begun in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging started its farmers market coupon distribution on Monday, July 3, according to a press release.

Each eligible senior in a household can receive one coupon booklet. To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years or older and have a monthly income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

Specific income requirements are broken down by household size below:

  • One person-household: $1,968
  • Two person-household: $2,686
  • Two person-household: $3,386
  • Four person-household: $4,085
  • Five person-household: $4,758

Eligible seniors must sign up in person at distribution sites. The full farmers market coupon distribution schedule is listed below:

DateLocationTime
July 6Laurel Terrace, Massena 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
July 6Grasmere Terrace, Massena11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 7Potsdam Nutrition Center- Midtown Apartments9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
July 7Mayfield Senior Housing Community Room, Potsdam11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 10Ogdensburg Nutrition Center- Centennial Terrace9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
July 10Parkview Senior Housing, Ogdensburg11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 11Brasher Nutrition Center10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
July 12Gouverneur Nutrition Center9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
July 12Cambray Terrace, Gouverneur11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
July 13Canton Nutrition Center Community Room9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
July 14Star Lake Nutrition Center9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
July 21Canton Farmers Market- Village Park9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 22Potsdam Farmers Market- Ives Park9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 23Massena Farmers Market- Tractor Supply parking lot10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
July 26HSB Drive Through9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The schedule listed above is subject to change.