ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — After previously notifying residents of a delay, the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has received its allotment of farmers’ market coupons for the local elderly population.
To be eligible to receive the coupons, residents must be 60 years old or older, have a monthly income at or below $2,096 a month for a one-person household, $2,823 a month for a two-person household, or $3,551 a month for a three-person household.
Applicants must apply in person on the first floor of the Human Services Building located at 80 State Highway 310 in Canton. A caregiver can apply for their client but must have a copy of the Power of tourney paperwork with them.
The office provided a distribution schedule to residents which are listed in the table below. However, there is a limited supply of coupons, so distribution dates could be changed if the coupons are gone.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|July 25
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Massena-Laurel Terrace
|July 25
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Massena-Grasmere Terrace
|July 26
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Potsdam Nutrition Center-Midtown Apartments
|July 26
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Mayfield Senior Housing, Community Room-Potsdam
|July 27
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Ogdensburg Nutritional Center-Centennial Terrace
|July 27
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Parkview Senior Houseing-Ogdensburg
|July 28
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Gouverneur Nutrition Center
|July 28
|11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Cambray Terrance-Gouverneur
|July 29
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Canton Nutrition Center-Riverside Drive, Community Room
|July 30
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Potsdam Farmers Market-Ives Park
|July 31
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Massena Farmers Market-Tractor Supply Parking Lot
|August 1
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Star Lake Nutrition Center, LBSH
|August 2
|10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Brasher Nutrition Center, LBSH
|August 3
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|HSC Drive Thru: 80 310, Canton
|August 5
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Canton Farmers Market-Village Park
Those interested in receiving more information should call (315) 386-4730.