ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — After previously notifying residents of a delay, the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has received its allotment of farmers’ market coupons for the local elderly population.

To be eligible to receive the coupons, residents must be 60 years old or older, have a monthly income at or below $2,096 a month for a one-person household, $2,823 a month for a two-person household, or $3,551 a month for a three-person household.

Applicants must apply in person on the first floor of the Human Services Building located at 80 State Highway 310 in Canton. A caregiver can apply for their client but must have a copy of the Power of tourney paperwork with them.

The office provided a distribution schedule to residents which are listed in the table below. However, there is a limited supply of coupons, so distribution dates could be changed if the coupons are gone.

DateTimeLocation
July 259:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Massena-Laurel Terrace
July 2511 a.m. – 12 p.m. Massena-Grasmere Terrace
July 269:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Potsdam Nutrition Center-Midtown Apartments
July 2611 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mayfield Senior Housing, Community Room-Potsdam
July 279:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Ogdensburg Nutritional Center-Centennial Terrace
July 2711 a.m. – 12 p.m. Parkview Senior Houseing-Ogdensburg
July 289:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Gouverneur Nutrition Center
July 2811 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cambray Terrance-Gouverneur
July 299:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Canton Nutrition Center-Riverside Drive, Community Room
July 309 a.m. – 12 p.m.Potsdam Farmers Market-Ives Park
July 3110 a.m. – 1 p.m.Massena Farmers Market-Tractor Supply Parking Lot
August 19:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Star Lake Nutrition Center, LBSH
August 210:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Brasher Nutrition Center, LBSH
August 39 a.m. – 12 p.m.HSC Drive Thru: 80 310, Canton
August 59 a.m. – 12 p.m. Canton Farmers Market-Village Park

Those interested in receiving more information should call (315) 386-4730.