ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — After previously notifying residents of a delay, the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has received its allotment of farmers’ market coupons for the local elderly population.

To be eligible to receive the coupons, residents must be 60 years old or older, have a monthly income at or below $2,096 a month for a one-person household, $2,823 a month for a two-person household, or $3,551 a month for a three-person household.

Applicants must apply in person on the first floor of the Human Services Building located at 80 State Highway 310 in Canton. A caregiver can apply for their client but must have a copy of the Power of tourney paperwork with them.

The office provided a distribution schedule to residents which are listed in the table below. However, there is a limited supply of coupons, so distribution dates could be changed if the coupons are gone.

Date Time Location July 25 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Massena-Laurel Terrace July 25 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Massena-Grasmere Terrace July 26 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Potsdam Nutrition Center-Midtown Apartments July 26 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Mayfield Senior Housing, Community Room-Potsdam July 27 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Ogdensburg Nutritional Center-Centennial Terrace July 27 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Parkview Senior Houseing-Ogdensburg July 28 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Gouverneur Nutrition Center July 28 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cambray Terrance-Gouverneur July 29 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Canton Nutrition Center-Riverside Drive, Community Room July 30 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Potsdam Farmers Market-Ives Park July 31 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Massena Farmers Market-Tractor Supply Parking Lot August 1 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Star Lake Nutrition Center, LBSH August 2 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Brasher Nutrition Center, LBSH August 3 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. HSC Drive Thru: 80 310, Canton August 5 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Canton Farmers Market-Village Park

Those interested in receiving more information should call (315) 386-4730.