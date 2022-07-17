ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is updating residents on farmers’ market coupons for the elderly community.

According to the office, they usually receive their scheduled allotment of coupons from the United States Department of Agriculture and make them available to residents around July 1. However, as of July 13, the office had still not received the coupons.

The office stated that there has been a delay in the shipment. Once the office receives the shipments they plan on posting a distribution schedule. More information can be found on the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging’s website.