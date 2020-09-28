Fastrac to offer free hot or iced coffee on National Coffee Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fastrac is joining many coffee houses and shops nationwide to celebrate a greatly anticipated holiday.

The Fastrac Cafe will offer a free hot or iced coffee of any size to its customers on National Coffee Day, September 29.

According to Fastrac, customers can text “COFFEE” to 64827 to receive a digital redeemable coffee.

The National Coffee Day celebration will be available at all Fastrac retail locations across New York State.

