CAPE VINCENT (WSYR-TV) — An elderly man has died in a boat fire in Ponds Marina in Cape Vincent on Wednesday, July 12.

82-year-old Robert F. Pitcher of Three Mile Bay, in the Town of Lyme, died after his 1979 Regal Marine 20-foot boat was engulfed in a fire on Wednesday morning.

Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance were dispatched, along with mutual aid from Chaumont and Clayton Fire Departments, to Ponds Marina, off County Route 6, in the town of Cape Vincent for the report of a boat fire around 9:49 a.m. this morning.

When the Cape Vincent Fire Department arrived on scene, they discovered Pitcher’s boat on fire, where he was later identified and found dead in the water.

The boat fire was extinguished by members of the Cape Vincent Fire Department. The cause of the boat fire and the death of Pitcher are still under investigation by New York State Police.

Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance, the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Fire Origin and Cause Team, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and staff of Ponds Marina all assisted NYSP.