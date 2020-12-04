Fatal Lewis County crash takes life of Croghan man

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A fatal motor vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Croghan on the morning of December 3.
According to a release from Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, fifty-year-old Peter Martin failed to stop at the intersection of Cross Road and Second Road. The 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was operating came to rest against a rock ledge.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Attorney General James cracks down on selling of e-cigarettes to underage customers
- Newsfeed Now: Breaking down the $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill, Hand-“Santa-tizer,” “Grinch-bots,” and more…
- ‘No way did we ever dream of this.’ Four Oklahoma siblings die of COVID-19 in less than three weeks
- Varsity high school football player tackles referee after game ejection
- Attorney General James calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.