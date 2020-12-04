Fatal Lewis County crash takes life of Croghan man

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A fatal motor vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Croghan on the morning of December 3.

According to a release from Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, fifty-year-old Peter Martin failed to stop at the intersection of Cross Road and Second Road. The 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was operating came to rest against a rock ledge.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

