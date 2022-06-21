EPHRATAH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police from Fonda are continuing to investigate a fatal fire that occurred in Ephratah.

According to NYSP, the fire occurred on May 13, 2022, at 517 State Highway 67 in Ephratah. Troopers responded to the address around 3:56 p.m. as crews from the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze.

The owner of the household, 74-year-old Sara E. Stinnett, was located deceased inside the residence. The death was considered suspicious at the time of the initial report, and police announced on June 21 that the death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the New York State Police at 1-800-448-3847.