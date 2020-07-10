Fatal vehicle crash in St. Lawrence County

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWTI) – A fatal motor vehicle crash was reported in St. Lawrence County early this morning.

New York State Troopers reported to the scene at approximately 1:50 a.m. following the report of a crash on state highway 11 C.

State Troopers say that 20-year old Alexander Beaudoin, of Brasher, was driving eastbound when his car struck a tree.

He was the vehicles only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.