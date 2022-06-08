ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students at Adirondack High School in Boonville assisted a Department of Environmental Conservation Officer after a fawn was found on the school’s premises.

According to DEC, Environmental Conservation Officer Noyes responded to a call of an abandoned fawn in a courtyard area of Adirondack High School in Boonville on June 1. The fawn was found curled up in an exterior corner of the school and was in healthy condition.

With assistance from students in the school’s agriculture class, ECO Noyes successfully relocated the fawn to a wooded area nearby, where the animal’s mother had been spotted earlier. DEC highlighted how the experience was a good teaching moment for the students to observe how to safely leave wildlife where it is found, even if it looks “abandoned or injured.”

More information about caring for young wildlife and why it is important to leave them alone can be found here.