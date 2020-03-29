FDA: Food supply chains for people and animals remain strong

UNITED STATES (WWTI) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is working with manufacturers and stores to monitor the food supply chain nationwide and says that retail supply chains remain strong.

There are currently no widespread disruptions reported in the food supply chain for people and animals, according to a release from the FDA.

The organization says that empty grocery shelves are largely due to the unprecedented demand for goods, rather than a lack of capacity to produce, process and deliver them.

“I am grateful to workers in the food and agriculture sector filling critical and essential roles within communities. Their ability to continue to work during periods of community restrictions, social distancing, and closure orders, among others, is crucial to community continuity and community resilience,” stated Commissioner of Food and Drugs Stephen M. Hahn M.D.

