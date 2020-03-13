FDA gives New York State authority to conduct all COVID-19 testing at public, private labs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo today announced the FDA has approved New York State to authorize the state’s 28 public and private labs to begin manual, semi-automated and automated testing for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The approval also extends to the Roche high-volume platform for testing. The approvals will increase the state’s testing capacity from 3,000 to date to about 6,000 per day in the next week.

Governor Cuomo issued an Executive Order to help relieve the economic impact of COVID-19 on workers and assure school aid for schools that have been directed to close.

As part of the Governor’s Executive Order, the state will waive the 7-day waiting period for workers to claim unemployment insurance for those that have been put out of work by COVID-19.

The Executive Order will also eliminate the aid penalty for schools directed to close by state or local officials or those closed under a state or local declaration of emergency that do not meet 180-day requirements if they are unable to make up school days.

The Governor also directed the New York State Department of Public Service to suspend public utilities from cutting off service, including power and heat, to customers affected by COVID-19.

The State’s major utilities will take immediate action to suspend service shutoffs to households during the COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to offer deferred payment plans for customers struggling financially due to the outbreak.

