FDA now requires Naloxene information on opioid labels to reduce overdoses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, challenges such as combating the opioid crisis are being brought to the forefront.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on July 23 their added requirement of changes labels on opioid pain medicine and medicine to treat opioid use disorder.

The required changes recommend that health care professionals consider prescribing naloxone when they prescribe OUD treatments. The recommendations state that health care professionals consider prescribing naloxone those who are at risk of opioid overdose.

“Even during this global pandemic, we have continued to prioritize addressing the opioid crisis,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “We will use all available tools to address this crisis, and we know efforts to increase access to naloxone have the potential to put an important medicine for combatting opioid overdose and death in the hands of those who need it most.”

Naloxone is a medicine that can be administered by individuals with or without medical training to reduce opioid overdose deaths. According to the FDA, if the medication is administered quickly, it can counter the overdose effects, usually within minutes.

The FDA stated that they are working with other federal, state and local officials as well as health care professionals, patients and communities nationwide to help increase availability of naloxone and combat opioid overdoses.

