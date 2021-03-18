FDA recalls certain hand sanitizers that resemble water bottles

(WWTI) — The Food and Drug Administration recalled certain hand sanitizers on Wednesday due to their close resemblance to water bottles and the risk of ingestion.

According to the FDA, the company PNHC, LLC, d/b/a , out of Raleigh, North Carolina, voluntarily recalled all lots of its hand sanitizer packaged in 9.6 fl. oz containers to the consumer level. The FDA stated that the products were recalled because they specifically resembled 9.6 ounce water bottles.

The FDA aded that as this product is intended to be applied externally, ingesting the product could potentially result in alcohol toxicity.

However, PNHC, LLC, d/b/a Heal the World has received no reports of adverse reactions and no complaints have been received.

Lot numbers for this recall included SAA21, SAA24, SAA27, SAA22, SAA23, SAA29, SAA26, SAA28, SAA25, SAA32, SAA55, SAA56, SAA44, SAA60.

The March 17 recall does not affect any other hand sanitizer products from PNHC, LLC, d/b/a Heal the World. The recalled product had previously been distributed to selected retailers in the United States.

The FDA confirmed that this recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.