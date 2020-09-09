FDA reports over decline in youth e-cigarette use, uptick in disposable products

(WWTI) — The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new data on e-cigarette use nationwide.

On September 9, the FDA and CDC released data from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey. Compared to the dramatic increase in youth e-cigarette use in 2018 and 2019, in 2020 1.8 million fewer U.S. youth reported they are not using these products.

However, the data confirmed that 3.6 million youth remain using e-cigarettes, which the FDA states in a public health crisis.

Additionally, the FDA concluded their premarket review submission period, which is a milestone for ensuring new tobacco products. Submissions are scientifically reviewed to determine harms associated with tobacco use.

Following the submission deadline on September 9, the FDA has stated that they will prioritize enforcement against products that did not apply for the premarket review. Warning letters were issued to companies that sell and distribute unauthorized producys.

According to the administration, warning letters were sent to XL Vape LLC, Flavour Warehouse LTD, Pretty Women UK LTD for illegal marketing of unauthorized products.

Although e-cigarrette use is dropping, the recent data reported that in 2020, disposable e-cigarettes are being used by 26.5% of high school e-cigarette users and 15.2% of middle school e-cigarette users. Both statistics show an uptick compared to 2019.

