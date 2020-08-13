FDA strengthens ‘gluten-free’ labeling and requirements

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule to strengthen “gluten-free” labeling on products.
The rule adds requirements for hydrolyzed or fermented foods that previously used “gluten-free” labeling claims. These foods include soy sauce, yogurt, sauerkraut, pickles, cheese, green olives and distilled foods.
It will require all manufacturers manufacturers of these food products to record and prove that:
- Products meet the definition of “gluten-free” before fermentation or hydrolysis
- The manufacturer has adequately evaluated the potential for cross-contact with gluten during the manufacturing process
- Measures are in place to prevent the introduction of gluten into the food during the manufacturing process.
“These new compliance requirements for labeling a product ‘gluten-free’ will protect individuals with celiac disease, an incurable, hereditary disorder that millions of Americans, including myself, live with,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “The FDA’s final rule helps to ensure common products labeled ‘gluten-free’ really are gluten-free, equipping consumers to make the best choices for their health and their families.”
