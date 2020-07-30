FDA warns of illegal hangover remedies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Food and Drug Administration announced a warning for illegal hangover remedies.

The FDA issued warning letters to seven companies for the sale of unapproved products labeled as dietary supplements. The products claimed to cure, treat, or mitigate hangovers.

The products violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by not meeting requirements. This included: intended usage, proper dosage, interaction with approved drugs, and dangerous side effects.

The administration issued letters to the following compaies:

Double Wood LLC

Ebnsol Inc

Vita Heaven LLC, “Hangover Heaven”

Happy Hour Vitamins

LES Labs

Body & Coal LLC

Purple Biosciences LLC

“Dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent hangovers could potentially harm consumers, especially young adults,” Steven Tave, director of the FDA’s Office of Dietary Supplement Programs said. “Consumers may get the false impression that using these products can prevent or mitigate health problems caused by excessive drinking. Dietary supplements are not a substitute for responsibly limiting one’s alcohol consumption.”

The FDA encourages consumers to stop using products that might have caused a reaction or an illness, and contact their health care provider.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse reactions associated with FDA-regulated products.

