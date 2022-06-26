WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization is looking for community members who are interested in learning lifesaving training.

The training allows certified instructors to teach the lifesaving STOP THE BLEED® technique. The organization is seeking training sites to hold the training and individuals who would like to attend. Program Director for FDRHPO’s North Country EMS Program Agency Ann Smith highlighted the benefits of receiving the training in a press release from the organization.

“We have some very skilled and dedicated instructors ready to go, and we all are excited to offer the STOP THE BLEED® trainings throughout the North Country, teaching ordinary citizens the basic actions to manage severe bleeding following everyday emergencies, mass casualty events, or natural disasters,” Smith stated. “The STOP THE BLEED® technique enables individuals to render immediate assistance to stop or slow external bleeding before the arrival of professional responders—a single action that could save many lives.”

Each community site that trains 20 or more individuals at their location will be equipped with a STOP THE BLEED® kit for performing the lifesaving technique should a bleeding emergency occur at that particular site. This is similar to the way automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are made readily available for cardiac emergencies.

Watertown International Airport was the location for FDRHPO’s first community training on June 21, and there are 25 free training sessions still available for booking. Those interested in coordinating a training site in their community can register online or by calling or emailing FDRHPO’s North Country EMS Program Agency at 315-755-2020 ext. 52 or jcole@fdrhpo.org.

The STOP THE BLEED® initiative in the North Country was made possible through a $4,100 LEAD Impact grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation and its LEAD Council. More information can be found on the STOP THE BLEED® website.