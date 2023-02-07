CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 25th Annual Winterfest kicks off in Carthage on February 11.

Winterfest goers can take a chance at competing in the Cardboard Sled Races at the Carthage Athletic Field and Park. Registration for the races begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and races begin at 11 a.m.

The races include the following categories:

Family Class : a mix of adults and children from the same household;

Junior Free Style: middle school students;

Pee Wee: elementary school students;

Free Style: high school students; and

Free Riders: anyone over the age of 18.

The following rules apply to the races this year:

only cardboard, paper, tape and glue may be used to construct sleds;

no wood, metal, plastic or glass can be used;

all riders and sleds must be at the top of the hill for a pre-race inspection;

there is a maximum of five riders per sled; and

the judges’ decision will be final in all matters.

Prizes will be awarded in each category and for the overall most creative sled.

Registration forms are available on the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce website.

The Winterfest will take place at the Carthage Recreation Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, weather permitting.

Along with cardboard sled racing, there will be a ladies fry pan toss, scavenger hunt, bingo, bake sale, book sale, face painting, snow sculpture, frozen duck pond, sliding hill, food truck and Big Otter mascot.