ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern and southwestern portions of St. Lawrence County.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of up to five inches of snow is expected. The heaviest snow will be west of US Route 11.

Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous condition will impact the morning and evening commutes.