Federal funding renewed for North Country colleges and universities TRIO program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Federal funding for the TRIO program has been renewed for higher level educational institutions in the North Country.

TRIO funding has been renewed for multiple North Country institutes, including SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and Jefferson Community College.

TRIO empowers students to maximize the benefits of their college education, graduate in four years and leave the university with skills and knowledge for work environments or further studies. The program is funded at a total of $1,662,575 for the project’s lifetime.

Universities like SUNY Potsdam have been awarded over $300,000 annually to serve over two hundred students on a yearly basis through 2025. The program in Potsdam was approaching its 40th year running.

“I’m so pleased to learn of the renewal of our TRIO funding,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. “This is such critical support for our low-income, first-generation and disabled students, and I’m glad to know that we are still in the top 20 in the nation for our performance.”

