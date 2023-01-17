CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing charges following a drug investigation at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 34-year-old Jerome Dobbs was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Authorities said Dobbs was arrested on January 4 following the alleged incident on December 20.

Dobbs was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court and remanded without bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.