FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County couple has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to New York State Police.

Police say 49-year-old Trudy A. Latimer and 54-year-old Stephen T. Leeder, both of Felts Mills, were arrested on November 30 on one count of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a felony, following an investigation into a cyber tip regarding possible child pornography at their residence in September 2020.

The NYSP Troop D Computer Crime unit received the tip and police executed a search warrant on the residence, securing electronic items. Police say their investigation revealed items of child pornography allegedly possessed by both Latimer and Leeder.

Latimer and Leeder were arraigned in the City of Watertown Court. Latimer was remanded to jail on no bail due to two previous felony convictions. Leeder was remanded to jail on $500 cash bail and $1,000 bond, according to police.

New York State Police were assisted in the investigation by Homeland Security.