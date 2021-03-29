Felts Mills women arrested for allegedly stealing tools from Watertown tire shop valued over $1K

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown Police have released details regarding a burglary arrest.

Members of the City of Watertown Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division recently investigated two burglaries that occurred at Mavis Tire and The Inn @ 81, both in Watertown.

Police alleged that Jackie Rasmussen, 30, from Felts Mills, entered Mavis Tire illegally and stole tools valued over $1,000. Rasmussen was alleged to also have stolen food items from The Inn @ 81.

As a result of the investigation, City Police arrested Rasmussen for two county of Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony; three counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony; and four county of Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Rasmussen was arraigned and released on bail.

All details were released by City of Watertown Police on March 29, 2021.