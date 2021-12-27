WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center has been awarded new funding to cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated $3,035,960 for the Samaritan Medical Center. This funding was awarded at a 100% federal cost-share, which will reimburse Samaritan Medical for costs related to pandemic response.

According to FEMA, this includes reimbursement for expenses related to providing COVID-19 laboratory testing and testing supplies, used to test employees at SMC.

Funding from FEMA was also awarded to Loretto Health and Rehabilitation in Syracuse. Both awards were confirmed by U.S. Senator Charles Schumer who commented on the funding.

“Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, Loretto in Syracuse, and so many other entities throughout New York heroically stepped up by increasing spending, while experiencing significant revenue loss, and working ceaselessly to help New York beat back the virus,” Senator Schumer said in a press release.

“Upstate New York and its hospitals have been amongst the hardest hit in the nation, and with this funding, the continuing frontline fight being waged by our health care system and its incredible workforce will receive the dollars they need, and so very much deserve, to keep saving lives,” Schumer added.

Both awards for Samaritan Medical Center and Loretto Health and Rehabilitation were announced on December 23, 2021.