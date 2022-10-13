EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Evans Mills Raceway Park is starting a new holiday light display tradition, according to a press release from the raceway’s general manager.

Northern Lights, with community partners Brando Displays, Inc., will be transforming the asphalt racing facility into a holiday wonderland. Patrons will navigate the drive-through light display on the racetrack and through the pit area and midway.

The event is expected to open Thanksgiving weekend and run through New Year’s weekend, operating from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday.

The team at the raceway is currently seeking sponsorships from local businesses.

“We are grateful to have a tight knit community that believes in this mission and can share the vision of how this will grow each year,” Evans Mills Raceway Park General Manager Nick Czerow said. “Becoming a sponsor will help us keep the show fresh each year and serve as a way for businesses to say thank you to all their supporters through the last year. We can’t wait to see the impact this has on families. Hopefully we can add some holiday cheer to everyone’s life.”

Evans Mills Raceway Park hopes to attract patrons from multiple counties and Canada. Owners Lee and Peggy Gill say they are looking to create a community event that is wholesome for families. They say they want to give back to the community, service members and their families in a way that aligns with their mission by “establishing a friendly, clean, safe, and enjoyable destination for families to gather and create new memories together.”

Gill said he is confident Northern Lights can become an annual event.