THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Theresa Fire Hall will host the Theresa Ladies Auxiliary Autumn Festival and the Theresa Fire Department’s Trunk or Treat on Saturday.

The events will take place on October 22 at the fire hall on Mill Street in Theresa.

A flyer posted to Facebook by the Theresa Ladies Auxiliary features a list of events for the Autumn Festival. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a car show, fire safety activities and a decorated pumpkin contest. There will also be crafters and vendors, refreshments, raffles and ‘Tricky’ tray tables and door prizes.

The one-day event will replace Theresa Ladies Auxiliary’s Operation Santa Clause, according to the Facebook post.

The pumpkin decorating contest is for age groups 0-5, 6-12 and 13-17. Non-carved pumpkins will need to be dropped off between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The pumpkins will be displayed on Saturday and a minimum of three prizes will be awarded.

Theresa Fire Department’s Trunk or Treat will have food, music and prizes, according to a Facebook post by the Theresa Fire Department. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.