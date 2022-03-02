WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools are seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases among students and employees.
This is despite the recent midwinter break in New York schools, as during the period most districts only recorded new COVID-19 cases in the single digits.
Due to the lower COVID-19 rates in New York State, masks mandates were dropped on March 2. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between February 17 and March 1. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
All figures are compared to numbers reported prior to midwinter break on February 17, 2022.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|1
|31
|6
|25
|56
|Belleville Henderson
|0
|94
|0
|34
|128
|Carthage
|1
|429
|1
|179
|608
|General Brown
|5
|305
|0
|49
|354
|Indian River
|3
|737
|1
|115
|852
|LaFargeville
|6
|96
|3
|23
|119
|Lyme
|1
|93
|3
|12
|105
|Sackets Harbor
|0
|86
|0
|17
|103
*last reported on Feb. 17*
|South Jefferson
|5
|485
|1
|105
|590
|Thousand Islands
|2
|159
|0
|35
|194
|Watertown
|5
|1,196
|2
|260
|1,456
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|0
|117
|0
|50
|167
|Copenhagen
|100
|1
|34
|134
|Harrisville
|0
|22
|0
|2
|24
|Lowville
|1
|353
|0
|59
|412
|South Lewis
|0
|210
|0
|53
|263
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|0
|260
|0
|61
|321
|Canton
|6
|280
|0
|33
|313
|Clifton-Fine
|4
|48
|2
|23
|71
|Colton-Pierrepont
|0
|131
|0
|19
|150
*Last reported on Feb. 18*
|Edwards-Knox
|1
|128
|0
|43
|171
|Gouverneur
|4
|441
|0
|100
|541
|Hammond
|0
|40
|0
|11
|51
|Hermon-Dekalb
|1
|100
|2
|31
|131
|Heuvelton
|2
|79
|1
|26
|105
|Lisbon
|0
|67
|0
|11
|78
*Last reported on Jan. 28*
|Madrid-Waddington
|5
|240
|0
|34
|274
|Massena
|29
|656
|5
|112
|768
|Morristown
|1
|69
|1
|21
|90
|Norwood-Norfolk
|7
|287
|1
|68
|355
|Ogdensburg
|3
|275
|0
|75
|350
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|4
|83
|0
|31
|114
|Potsdam
|8
|204
|2
|75
|279
Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.