WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools are seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases among students and employees.

This is despite the recent midwinter break in New York schools, as during the period most districts only recorded new COVID-19 cases in the single digits.

Due to the lower COVID-19 rates in New York State, masks mandates were dropped on March 2. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between February 17 and March 1. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

All figures are compared to numbers reported prior to midwinter break on February 17, 2022.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Alexandria13162556
Belleville Henderson094034128
Carthage14291179608
General Brown5305049354
Indian River37371115852
LaFargeville696323119
Lyme193312105
Sackets Harbor086017103
*last reported on Feb. 17*
South Jefferson54851105590
Thousand Islands2159035194
Watertown51,19622601,456

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River0117050167
Copenhagen100134134
Harrisville0220224
Lowville1353059412
South Lewis0210053263

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls0260061321
Canton6280033313
Clifton-Fine44822371
Colton-Pierrepont0131019150
*Last reported on Feb. 18*
Edwards-Knox1128043171
Gouverneur44410100541
Hammond04001151
Hermon-Dekalb1100231131
Heuvelton279126105
Lisbon06701178
*Last reported on Jan. 28*
Madrid-Waddington5240034274
Massena296565112768
Morristown16912190
Norwood-Norfolk7287168355
Ogdensburg3275075350
Parishville-Hopkinton483031114
Potsdam8204275279

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.