WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools are seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases among students and employees.

This is despite the recent midwinter break in New York schools, as during the period most districts only recorded new COVID-19 cases in the single digits.

Due to the lower COVID-19 rates in New York State, masks mandates were dropped on March 2. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between February 17 and March 1. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

All figures are compared to numbers reported prior to midwinter break on February 17, 2022.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 1 31 6 25 56 Belleville Henderson 0 94 0 34 128 Carthage 1 429 1 179 608 General Brown 5 305 0 49 354 Indian River 3 737 1 115 852 LaFargeville 6 96 3 23 119 Lyme 1 93 3 12 105 Sackets Harbor 0 86 0 17 103

*last reported on Feb. 17* South Jefferson 5 485 1 105 590 Thousand Islands 2 159 0 35 194 Watertown 5 1,196 2 260 1,456

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 0 117 0 50 167 Copenhagen 100 1 34 134 Harrisville 0 22 0 2 24 Lowville 1 353 0 59 412 South Lewis 0 210 0 53 263

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 0 260 0 61 321 Canton 6 280 0 33 313 Clifton-Fine 4 48 2 23 71 Colton-Pierrepont 0 131 0 19 150

*Last reported on Feb. 18* Edwards-Knox 1 128 0 43 171 Gouverneur 4 441 0 100 541 Hammond 0 40 0 11 51 Hermon-Dekalb 1 100 2 31 131 Heuvelton 2 79 1 26 105 Lisbon 0 67 0 11 78

*Last reported on Jan. 28* Madrid-Waddington 5 240 0 34 274 Massena 29 656 5 112 768 Morristown 1 69 1 21 90 Norwood-Norfolk 7 287 1 68 355 Ogdensburg 3 275 0 75 350 Parishville-Hopkinton 4 83 0 31 114 Potsdam 8 204 2 75 279

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

