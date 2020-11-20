Fifteen new COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County, 13 hospitalized

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Friday.
There have been 688 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 119 of which are currently active.
Of the 688 positive cases, 539 cases have been released from isolation and 13 are currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of November 18, there have been 107,593 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
