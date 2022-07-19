CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple arrests have been confirmed in connection to fights at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, two separate incidents led to recent arrests of confined inmates.

The first incident occurred on July 8, 2022, and involved inmate Mark W. Tripp. The Sheriff’s Office stated that Tripp was found to be involved in a physical altercation which resulted in injuries to another inmate.

Tripp was charged on July 14 with Assault in the Second Degree.

The second incident occurred two days later on July 10. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect was identified as Joshua J. Jones.

Jones was found to also be involved in a physical altercation that injured another inmate. He was charged with Assault in the Second Degree.

Assault in the Second Degree is classified as a “D” Felony.

Both Tripp and Jones were arraigned in Canton Town Court following their arrest and held. They are set to appear in the Town of Canton Court at a later date.