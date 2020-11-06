Filling gaps in local workforce: JCC and Renzi Foodservice launch apprenticeship training

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local college and business are partnering together to fill the gaps in the North Country’s Workforce.

Jefferson Community College and Renzi Foodservice in Watertown have announced their official partnership to launch apprenticeship training. The training will be offered to provide hands-on training to new employees at Renzi Foodservice.

This new apprenticeship program was launched by Renzi Foodservice earlier this year in October to develop and secure skilled local employees. JCC stated that the partnership will help to deliver professional skills training to driver apprentices and help the company expand on their existing New York State accredited CDL driver training program.

JCC President Dr. Ty A. Stone commented on the goals of the program.

“Our mission is to not only prepare students with an education, but also to empower and inspire them to succeed in their chosen career,” stated Dr. Stone. “It is especially gratifying for the College to assist a long-standing North Country business with closing the gap between the skills of today’s workers and the in-demand skills required for today’s business to remain nimble and sustainable.”

According to Jefferson Community College, their specifically developed program for Renzi Foodservice focuses heavily on apprentices pursuing the “truck driver, heavy” trade.

The program will follow a 15-course schedule. Course topics will focus on soft skills such as communication, basic navigation, health and wellness and personal finance, as well as personal finance, team building, first aid and OSHA safety training.

Renzi Foodservice Director of Marketing Community Relations JoAnne Renzi Wise also reflected on the need of this program to further develop the workforce.

“Our Renzi drivers play an important role in keeping the North Country moving by ensuring healthcare facilities, schools, locally owned restaurants and other organizations have the supplies they need to serve our community,” said Wise. “Jefferson has been crucial in helping us fulfill our mission of Delivering the Difference to our employees and providing rewarding career opportunities to the local talent base in our community.”

JCC stated that the new apprenticeship program was made possible through the State University of New York Apprenticeship Program and in conjunction with the New York State Department of Labor.

