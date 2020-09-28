Final free household hazardous waste collection day to be held Saturday in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All residential households throughout the county can dispose of hazardous waste on October 3.

North Country Recycles will hold their final scheduled free household hazardous waste collection in Watertown. The collection event will take place at the Jefferson County Highway on Outer West Main Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is the final of three events scheduled throughout Lewis, St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties. North Country Recycles announced that these events are sponsored by the Development Authority of the North Country, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and all three counties.

Materials accepted from residential households include:

Solvents

Pesticides

Vehicle fluids, except motor oil

Fluorescent light tubes

Adhesives

Epoxy resins

Polishes and waxes

Antifreeze

Pool chemicals

Photography chemicals

Household cleaning products

Driveway sealers

Wood preservatives

Corrosives

Home chemistry sets

Aerosol can containing product

Products containing mercury, except thermostats

Oil based paints

Additionally, all participants will be required to remain in vehicles during the drop-off event and where a face covering.

All full list of prohibited materials can be found on the North Country Recycles website.

