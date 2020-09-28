Final free household hazardous waste collection day to be held Saturday in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — All residential households throughout the county can dispose of hazardous waste on October 3.
North Country Recycles will hold their final scheduled free household hazardous waste collection in Watertown. The collection event will take place at the Jefferson County Highway on Outer West Main Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is the final of three events scheduled throughout Lewis, St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties. North Country Recycles announced that these events are sponsored by the Development Authority of the North Country, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and all three counties.
Materials accepted from residential households include:
- Solvents
- Pesticides
- Vehicle fluids, except motor oil
- Fluorescent light tubes
- Adhesives
- Epoxy resins
- Polishes and waxes
- Antifreeze
- Pool chemicals
- Photography chemicals
- Household cleaning products
- Driveway sealers
- Wood preservatives
- Corrosives
- Home chemistry sets
- Aerosol can containing product
- Products containing mercury, except thermostats
- Oil based paints
Additionally, all participants will be required to remain in vehicles during the drop-off event and where a face covering.
All full list of prohibited materials can be found on the North Country Recycles website.
