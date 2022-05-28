NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York is conducting recruitment efforts for various apprentice positions.

Specifically, the organization’s location in Oswego is looking for two painter, decorator, and paperhanger apprentices. The establishment located in Syracuse is also looking for two painter, decorator, and paperhanger apprentices as well as three dry wall finisher apprentices, and one glazier apprentice according to the Department of Labor. The recruitment effort for the available positions will take place from June 23 of 2022 until June 22 of 2023.

However, applicants must be at least 17-years-old, pass a drug test, be willing to work overtime, be willing to travel up to 50 miles, attend all classes, have a valid driver’s license, and be able and willing to work from ladders, in confined spaces and be able to lift at least 50 pounds among other requirements.

Those interested in becoming an apprentice must apply online before midnight on June 22. More information about the apprenticeships and how to apply can be found on the DOL website.