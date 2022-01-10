NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fire caused heavy damage to a house in Lewis County on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis County Emergency Management confirmed that on January 9, a house on Old State Road in Natural Bridge, the Town of Diana burned after a fire was reported around 5:30 p.m.

According to LCEM, the fire was first reported to the Natural Bridge fire department, however, upon arrival, units found a large portion of the house was fully involved in the fire.

Natural Bridge then requested mutual air from multiple agencies, including the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department, West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, Castorland Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the fire report, despite efforts, the building was extensively damaged as weather conditions and slick roads hindered operations. One firefighter was transported from the scene and treated at Carthage Area Hospital.

Additionally, authorities confirmed that the owner of the house did not have insurance and additional assistance was provided by the Red Cross. The house underwent both extensive smoke and water damage.

At the time of the fire report, the cause of the fire was believed to be electrical issues and the investigation has been closed.

At the scene, additional assistance was also provided by Natural Bridge Ambulance, CARS, Natural Bridge Auxilliary and National Grid.