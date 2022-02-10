BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local fire departments reported a busy morning throughout Jefferson County.

On February 10, the Black River Fire Department, Inc., released on its Facebook that its crews responded to multiple fires in the early morning hours.

According to the Department, crews were first activated at 5:15 a.m. for a gas leak on North Main Street in the Village of Black River. Black River’s first, second and third fire chief, as well as Engine 1, responded to the gas leak.

Upon arrival, crews determined that there was an active leak from the Natural Gas meter. The meter was then disabled, stopping the leak. Crews then checked and confirmed no high levels of gas in the house.

However, while on the scene of the gas leak, the Northpole Fire Company requested mutual aid from Black River Fire for a working structure fire at the Hotis Motel located on State Route 37 in the Town of Pamelia.

Black River said that crews then cleared the gas leak call and quickly switched vehicles to respond to the motel fire. Upon arrival, crews observed heavy fire.

The fire at the Hotis Motel was eventually extinguished on Thursday morning with assistance from many other departments in Jefferson County.