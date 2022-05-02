KIRKLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was hospitalized after being involved in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the town of Kirkland on April 30.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, Chelsea R. Lopata was traveling south on State Route 12B in a 2005 Volkswagon. Lopata reportedly failed to yield to the right of way when Clinton Fire Department Personnel was directing traffic in the center of the roadway at a motor vehicle accident in Kirkland.

Lopata struck a member of the Clinton Fire Department on the left side of his body, causing injuries to his left arm, left knee, and right foot. He was transported to St Elizabeth’s Hospital with minor injuries for a medical evaluation.

As a result, Lopata was issued Uniform Traffic Tickets Returnable to Kirkland Town Court at a later date and time. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Village of Kirkland Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, and Central Oneida County Ambulance.