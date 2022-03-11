TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A home was lost to a fire in Lewis County on Thursday.

According to Lewis County Emergency Management, on March 10, the Turin Fire Department was alerted of a house fire on East Road in the Town of Turin by a passerby caller who observed flames at the residence.

While Turin Fire Chiefs were en route to the scene of the fire, mutual aid was requested for a full response from the Martinsburg and Glenfield Fire Departments. Glenfield’s engine was responsible for setting up the water source for tankers at the scene.

Additionally, once on the scene, Lowville Fire was requested to respond with their Ladder truck which was later disregarded.

Lewis County EMS confirmed that damage from the fire completely destroyed the two-story home, and EMS deemed it a complete loss.

The fire resulted in no injuries, however, the American Red Cross is now assisting the family.

Additional assistance at the fire was also provided by the Lewis County Highway Department, New York State Police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, National Grid and Constableville Ambulance.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and remains under investigation by Lewis County Emergency Management.