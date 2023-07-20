WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Wednesday, July 19 afternoon fire has destroyed a manufacturing facility in the Town of Colton.

Multiple agencies were called to LDR Motion Systems at 675 County Route 58 in Colton around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Parishville, Colton, Potsdam, Hopkinton, Fort Jackson, Pierrepont, West Stockholm and Hannawa Falls fire departments all responded to the call. However, the building could not be saved.

The business makes plasma tables, tube cutters and wire cutters. According to the company’s website, all machines feature solid welded frames and our exclusive Smart Motion technology.

No cause of the fire was given, but there were no injuries reported.