OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Firefighters from multiple departments helped take care of a fire on Washington Street in Ogdensburg around 5 p.m. Thursday, August 24.

Officials said in a statement that they responded to a fire on the second floor of the residence. The blaze that spread into the attic. Crews from Heuvelton and Morristown assisted Ogdensburg firefighters.

Fire officials said that fire was contained and put out in less than an hour after crews received the original call.

The American Red Cross is helping two people that were affected by the fire. Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.